Joe Biden: ‘Put Insurance Executives in Jail’ for Misleading Ads

A partial transcript is as follows:

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE: Vice President Biden, I believe you said your healthcare plan would not cover undocumented immigrants. Could you explain your position? I believe with a show of hands you did not raise your hand.

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: I did.

GUTHRIE: Sorry. You said that they would be covered under your plan, which is different from Obamacare. Can you explain that chance?

BIDEN: Yes. You cannot let as the Mayor said people who are sick, no matter where they come from or what their status go uncovered. You can’t do that. It’s just going to be taken care of because it’s the humane thing to do. But here’s the deal, the deal is he’s right about three things. Number one, they contributed to the well-being of the country, but they also, for example, they increase the lifespan of social security because they have a job, so they are paying a social security tax. That’s what they are doing to increase the lifespan. I would do the same thing to reduce the overall cost of health care by them being able to treated and not wait until they are in extremes.

The other thing is we can deal with these insurance companies by, number one, putting insurance executives in jail for misleading advertising — what they are doing on opioids, what they are doing paying doctors to prescribe. We could be doing this by making sure everyone who is on Medicare that the government should be able to negotiate the price for whatever the drug costs are.