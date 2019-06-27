Marianne Williamson’s Plan to Defeat Trump: ‘Harness Love’

Self-help author Marianne Williamson made a splash during the second Democrat debate — but perhaps not for the reasons she hoped.

In her closing comments, Marianne Williamson rued the lack of discussion on how to beat President Donald Trump, and she offered up a surprising solution: to “harness love.”

“I have an idea about Donald Trump. Donald Trump is not going to be beaten just by insider politics talk. He is not going to be beaten just by somebody who has plans. He is going to be beaten by somebody who has an idea of what this man has done,” she started.

“This man has reached into the psyche of the American people and he has harnessed fear for political purposes. So, Mr. President, if you’re listening, I want you to hear me, please. You have harnessed fear for political purposes, and only love can cast that out,” she added.

“So I, sir, I have a feeling you know what you’re doing. I’m going to harness love for political purposes; I will meet you on that field and, sir, love will win,” she concluded.

Williamson, a political newcomer, was roundly mocked on social media for her “idea” — ranging from suggestions that she was high to being a “sorcerer” or a CareBear.

Marianne Williamson is going to circle the White House with rose quartz and sage to defeat Trump — Ryan Brooks (@ByRyanBrooks) June 28, 2019

I am going to harness love. By the way, Love is a free range goat I found yesterday and rode up here to this debate. — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 28, 2019

UNDER FEC REGULATIONS, MARIANNE WILLIAMSON CANNOT HARNESS LOVE FOR POLITICAL PURPOSES — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 28, 2019

Marianne is going to harness love and the power of crystals. Also her edible just kicked in. #demdebate — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) June 28, 2019

People of the world/Join hands/Start a love harness — Jim Antle (@jimantle) June 28, 2019

My oldest, after Williamson’s “harness love” answer: “Apparently she’s part Care Bear.” #DemDebate2 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 28, 2019

Williamson: has an idea about Donald Trump! No plans, no insiders! This man has reached into the psyche of the American people and she will use love to cast that out! She will harness love for political purposes. She will meet him on field. Love will win. — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) June 28, 2019

Williamson was undeterred by the mocking and posted on Twitter her comments in full, where at least some of her followers expressed support.