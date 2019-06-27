Marianne Williamson’s Plan to Defeat Trump: ‘Harness Love’

KRISTINA WONG

Self-help author Marianne Williamson made a splash during the second Democrat debate — but perhaps not for the reasons she hoped.

In her closing comments, Marianne Williamson rued the lack of discussion on how to beat President Donald Trump, and she offered up a surprising solution: to “harness love.”

“I have an idea about Donald Trump. Donald Trump is not going to be beaten just by insider politics talk. He is not going to be beaten just by somebody who has plans. He is going to be beaten by somebody who has an idea of what this man has done,” she started.

“This man has reached into the psyche of the American people and he has harnessed fear for political purposes. So, Mr. President, if you’re listening, I want you to hear me, please. You have harnessed fear for political purposes, and only love can cast that out,” she added.

“So I, sir, I have a feeling you know what you’re doing. I’m going to harness love for political purposes; I will meet you on that field and, sir, love will win,” she concluded.

Williamson, a political newcomer, was roundly mocked on social media for her “idea” — ranging from suggestions that she was high to being a “sorcerer” or a CareBear.

Williamson was undeterred by the mocking and posted on Twitter her comments in full, where at least some of her followers expressed support.

