Hosts of the second Democrat debate failed to call on author Marianne Williamson until nearly 30 minutes into the debate. Before then, multiple candidates spoke multiple times.

NBC News anchor and debate moderator Lester Holt finally called on her to ask her what she would do to lower the cost of prescription drugs.

In her response, Williamson gave no specifics and appeared to slam Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and those presenting “plans.”

“I’ll tell you one thing, it’s really nice that we’ve got all these plans, but if you think we’re going to beat Donald Trump by just having all these plans, you’ve got another think coming,” she said.

“Because he didn’t win by saying he had a plan, he won by simply saying, ‘Make America Great Again,'” she said.

However, she then appeared to contradict herself in the next breath, before pivoting to another point entirely without proposing any solutions.

“We’ve got to get deeper than just these superficial fixes, as important as they are. Even if we’re just talking about the superficial fixes, ladies and gentlemen we don’t have a health care system, we have a sickness care system,” she said.

“We just wait until somebody gets sick and then we talk about who’s going to pay for the treatment and how they’re going to be treated,” she said, drawing some applause.

“What we need to talk about is why so many Americans have unnecessary chronic illnesses, so many more compared to other countries, and that gets us back into not just the Big Pharma, not just health insurances companies, it has to do with chemical policies, it has to do with environmental policies, it has to do with food policies, it has to do with drug policies, it even has to do with environmental policies,” she said.