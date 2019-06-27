Self-help author, activist, and presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson said at the Democrat debate on Thursday in Miami that Americans should look to President John F. Kennedy’s promise to put a man on the moon when it comes to fighting climate change.

Kennedy, she said, did not speculate about the moon landing, but demanded it because he represented the American people.

“John Kennedy said, ‘By the end of this decade we are going to put a man on the moon,'” Williamson said. “Because John Kennedy was back in the day when politics included the people and included imagination, and included great dreams, and included great plans.”

“I have had a career harnessing the inspiration and the motivation of the people,” Williamson said.

