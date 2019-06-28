Donald Trump Airs ‘Rumor’ Democrats Ready to Change Their Name

President Donald Trump was overseas in Osaka, Japan, during the second night of the Democrat primary debates on Thursday, but he did not miss the opportunity to ridicule them.

“I heard a rumor that the Democrats are going to change their name from the Democratic Party to the Socialist Party,” he said during a meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at the G20 summit.

The president said he saw parts of the debate between his meetings with world leaders.

“I wasn’t impressed,” he said. “It’s become the Socialist Party.”

During a meeting with Angela Merkel, Trump commented after all ten candidates on stage signaled support for giving illegal immigrants healthcare benefits.

“I saw that healthcare, and maximum healthcare, was given to 100 percent of the illegal immigrants coming into our country, by the Democrats,” he said. “And, unfortunately, they didn’t discuss what they’re giving to American citizens. That’s not a good thing.”