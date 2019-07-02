Bernie Sanders Reveals $18 Million Fundraising Haul in Second Quarter

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) presidential campaign raised $18 million and was transferred an additional $6 million from other accounts in the second fundraising quarter, bringing his total haul to $24 million, his campaign announced Tuesday.

“There’s been moments when I think people have written off the campaign. I think one of those moments was…after the debate,” Sanders’ campaign manager Faiz Shakir told reporters on a conference call, before adding that $2 million alone was raised following last week’s debates in Miami, Florida.

His second quarter total trails that of Democrat presidential hopeful and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), who raised $24 million during the same period. Sanders led the Democrat field during the first fundraising period, bringing in $18 million.

Thus far, few campaigns have released early details of their second quarter fundraising. Campaigns have until July 15 to report the numbers to the Federal Election Commission.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump together with the Republican National Committee (RNC) announced on Tuesday that they have raised $105 million in the second quarter. The Trump campaign currently has $100 million on hand.

“Our massive fundraising success is a testament to the overwhelming support for President Trump,” Trump Campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. “No Democrat candidate can match this level of enthusiasm or President Trump’s outstanding record of results.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.