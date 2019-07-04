‘Sleepy Joe’ Biden Heckled at 4th of July Parade: ‘Where’s Your Walker?’

Former Vice President Joe Biden was heckled while participating in a 4th of July parade in Independence, Iowa on Thursday afternoon, according to a report.

The heckler shouted “Sleepy Joe!” at 2020 presidential frontrunner, a nickname bestowed upon him by President Donald Trump. The Washington Examiner states the 76-year-old Biden asked the man to jog alongside him, though his request was turned down. Another heckled asked the former vice president, “Where’s your walker?” while others yelled “Trump, Trump”

Biden ran back and forth between parade goers to shake as many hands as possible. You could hear some “Trump” chants when his supporters were chanting Biden’s name pic.twitter.com/mF6trbtIGs — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) July 4, 2019

Also in attendance of the parade were former Rep. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke (D-TX) and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D-NY), noted the Examiner.

Biden also took time out of marching in the parade to address the press, who asked the former vice president if he intends to shift his style due to a drop in the polls following last week’s bruising Democrat debate.

“It depends on whether or not the rest of the team on stage wants to talk about the future. Here’s what I’m not going to do. I’m not going to go back and use the same tactic they’re trying to use,” said Biden.

“If you notice, I’m the guy everybody is talking about, you know? I mean, somehow—anyway, but I’m not going to go back and talk about the record of anyone from 10, 20 were 30 years ago. There’s a lot out there that a lot of people would like to do differently than they did,” he added.

A Morning Consult/FiveThirtyEight poll released last Friday showed Biden’s support among likely Democrat primary voters fell 10 points — 41.5 percent to 31.5 percent — after last Thursday’s debate.

Biden also expressed his surprise over Sen. Kamala Harris’s attack on his previous record on busing during the debate, saying her criticism “came out of nowhere.”

“Look, she’s a good person. She is as smart as can be, and she feels strongly. It came out of nowhere, didn’t seem to be consistent with anything I’ve been accused of before. I think bussing is something that 99% of the American people don’t even know what we’re talking about,” Biden told reporters. “But I’ve always supported volunteer busing which she was part of. And in fact, when we were president and vice president, we provided money for volunteer busing. ”