Kamala Harris Raises Nearly $12 Million in Second Quarter

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) took in roughly $12 million in the second quarter, placing her fundraising haul behind former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D).

Harris’ campaign said of the 279,000 donors who contributed, roughly 150,000 were new. The California Democrat’s average contribution was $39, while her online fundraising program, which took in $7 million, had an average of $24.

Harris has raised a total of $23 million since launching her bid for the presidency in January.

Buttigieg leads the crowded 2020 field in reported second quarter figures with $24.8 million. Trailing the 37-year-old is Biden, who took in $21.5 million. Sanders received $18 million.

Harris has enjoyed a lift in the polls since thumping Biden in the first Democrat debate over the issue of busing. While campaigning in Iowa on the 4th of July, the former vice president lamented Harris’s attacks, conceding that, to him, they “came out of nowhere.”

As Breitbart News reported Friday, Biden’s support among likely Democrat primary voters appears to be cratering. He is now in third nationally and in Iowa, according to a pair of polls.