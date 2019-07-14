Democrat 2020 Candidates Pounce on Trump ‘Go Back’ Tweet: ‘Un-American’

Facebook/Campus Reform

Nearly every single candidate for the Democratic Party presidential nomination in 2020 criticized President Donald Trump’s tweet Sunday morning advising left-wing members of Congress to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) responded Sunday by repeating her accusation that Trump wanted to “make America white again.”

