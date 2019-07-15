Trump Campaign, RNC Raise $108 Million in Second Quarter

President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) raised $108 million in the second quarter and have $123 million in cash on hand, according to a joint statement released Monday.

President Trump’s campaign committee, as well as Trump Make America Great Again and Trump Victory, took in a combined $56.7 million. They finished the month of June with $80.2 million in cash, while the RNC raised $51.3 million and have $43.5 million in the bank, according to preliminary figures.

The campaign had 957,000 individual donations, who donated an average of $41.48.

“President Trump’s record of success for America is drawing unprecedented support from across the nation,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. “As the Democrats continue their race to the left, Americans are responding to the President’s pledge to Keep America Great.”

“Yet another record-shattering fundraising haul gives us a major advantage over the crowded field of Democrats as the RNC continues investing in our world-class field program and growing our incredible grassroots army,” said RNC chair Ronna McDaniel.

In contrast, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Kamala Harris (D-CA) and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg have thus far raised a total of $95.4 million combined