Beto O’Rourke Disses Texas Chick-fil-A Bill

Beto O’Rourke on Sunday dismissed the bill signed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to defend businesses like Chick-fil-A from discrimination.

“Discrimination is an urgent issue in our state,” O’Rourke said on Twitter. “Discrimination against Chick-fil-A is not.”

In Texas, you can be fired for being gay. You can be denied a home for being gay. You can be barred from adopting a child who needs a loving family because you're gay. Discrimination is an urgent issue in our state. Discrimination against Chick-fil-A is not. https://t.co/yKUr0N0x0l — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) July 21, 2019

Abbott signed the bill Thursday preventing city municipalities and governments in Texas from taking adverse actions against businesses because of their religious beliefs.

The bill was passed by the Texas legislature after the San Antonio City Council voted to block Chick-fil-A from opening a restaurant in the airport.

“Texas protects religious liberty,” Abbot wrote on Twitter, sharing footage of him signing the bill surrounded by Chick-fil-A food and drinks.