House Democrats are launching an aggressive media campaign on Tuesday to accompany former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony on Capitol Hill Wednesday regarding his investigation into alleged Russian collusion and obstruction, according to a report.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office has turned Mueller’s 448-page report — which found no criminal conspiracy with Russia and declined to make an assessment on obstruction — into a six-page document highlighting what they consider to be its most damning findings, The Hill reported.

The six-page document, dubbed “Exposing the Truth,” will be distributed Tuesday to Democrat lawmakers to guide their “outreach to voters,” according to the outlet.

“Members will go home and have to engage their constituencies on what’s next — how do we hold this president accountable?” a leadership aide told The Hill. “So we put it all at their fingertips.”

The memo was coordinated between Pelosi’s office and the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees, where Mueller will testify for a total of five hours.

In addition, Pelosi’s office is launching a “social media blitz” and planning to tweet more than 20 quotes from Mueller’s report with the hashtag “RetweetTheReport.”

The leadership aide told The Hill that they hope to see more Republicans “come out” as has Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI), who recently switched from Republican to independent. He is also facing a tough re-election fight.

“I think you might see, after Mueller, potentially some more Amashes come out. Maybe not for impeachment, but definitely not being able to walk away from the facts,” the aide said.