Democrat presidential candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) stood with his hands locked in front of him while the other nine candidates on stage put their hands over their hearts during the National Anthem at the opening of the second Democrat debate in Detroit on Tuesday.

After the ten candidates were introduced at the start of the debate — in addition to Ryan, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, John Delaney, Amy Klobuchar, Steve Bullock, Marianne Williamson, and John Hickenlooper — the colors were presented and a local choir performed the National Anthem.

Everyone on stage except Ryan held their hand over their heart during the anthem, as is American custom.

