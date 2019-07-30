Marianne Williamson to Breitbart News: Fight Trump’s ‘Dark Psychic Force’ with ‘Love’

DETROIT, Michigan — Spiritual guru and Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson spoke to Breitbart News in the spin room and revealed her plan to counteract what she referred to in the Democratic debate as President Donald Trump’s “dark psychic force.”

Breitbart News interviewed Williamson in the midst of the media scrum:

Matt Perdie: How are you going to beat Trump’s “dark psychic force”? Williamson: With love. Let me tell you something. One light casts out darkness, and only love casts out hatred. He has collectivized hatred. You know, Jared Kushner said to his father-in-law, before they ran, he said, “There are a lot of angry people out there. We can harness all that and make you president.” When I read that, I thought to myself, there’s so much dignity out there, and decency, and goodness in people. We can harness all that and change the world. Matt Perdie: What’s the best way to utilize the power of love? Williamson: Forgive someone.

Williamson was the standout of the debate, winning the (non-scientific) Drudge Report poll by a wide margin, leading the largest contingent of supporters, and dominating Google searches.

Breitbart News has covered Williamson since she made her first foray into politics in 2014, running as an independent in the primary race for California’s 33rd congressional district. Williamson did not qualify for the general election, which was eventually won by current incumbent Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA).

