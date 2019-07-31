Andrew Yang Praises ‘Yang Gang’ for ‘Meme Game’

DETROIT, Michigan — Businessman Andrew Yang praised the “Yang Gang” Wednesday night for their superior “meme game” online, saluting his supporters after the second Democratic debate.

“I think that the “Yang Gang” is very, very tech-savvy and Internet-savvy, and their meme game is top-notch,” Yang told Breitbart News in the spin room.

“And I’m very appreciative, because memes are a great way to spread the word about a candidate, and especially as someone as new to the public eye as I am. So, I love the memes, for the most part, as long as they keep it clean — because, you know, I’m a dad. They gotta keep it clean.”

Yang has used social media to maximum effect, but he also had a strong on-the-ground presence in Detroit. Yang posters appeared throughout the downtown area — not just near the Fox Theatre, where CNN was hosting the debate.

One of Yang’s posters simply said “MATH.” At least one journalist thought that evoked Asian stereotypes:

I asked @AndrewYang if he has any concern that his lines about Asians and math are furthering Asian stereotypes. “I think Americans are smart enough to know a joke when they hear it… if there’s a particular Asian guy who likes math, that doesn’t mean all Asians like math.” pic.twitter.com/hZAt7LZty0 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 1, 2019

Yang supporters have drawn attention to his background as a positive factor. During the debate, he said he is the opposite of Donald Trump because he is “an Asian man who likes math.” Another poster read: “There’s an Asian man running for president. He wants to give you $1,000 a month. Google Andrew Yang.”

Currently, Yang is fighting for his place onstage in the next Democrat debate in Houston, Texas, in September, after the Democratic National Committee (DNC) decided to disqualify one of the polls upon which he had relied to stake his claim.

Yang had previously congratulated his supporters on helping him qualify, before the DNC broke the next that he had not qualified.