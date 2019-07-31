Andrew Yang: No Need to Throw Rocks, Hail Mary Because Campaign ‘Not in Desperation Mode’

CNN political director Mark Preston said on Wednesday afternoon that presidential candidate Andrew Yang has a “built-in political base” that will allow him to grow his campaign if he gets momentum coming out of Wednesday’s debate.
And that is why Yang has been saying this week that he does not have to try to force soundbites and confrontations during the debate. Because of his “Yang Gang” following, the entrepreneur has already met the donor threshold for the next round of debates and is one qualifying poll away from making the fall debates.
Andrew Yang @AndrewYang campaign presence felt across #Detroit ahead of #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/j3eIGMYfLN
— Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) July 31, 2019
Yang told CNN’s Erin Burnett this week that he has a “real great opportunity not just this week, but throughout the coming weeks to make this case to the American people.”
The editorial board concluded: “Bottom line: Even if we don’t agree with all of his ideas, Yang deserves more attention than he’s getting in this crowded presidential field. If voters are serious about actually solving problems, as opposed to just winning the next election, Yang’s website www.yang2020.com should be on their reading list.”
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.