Andrew Yang Slams ‘Reality TV Show’ Presidential Elections

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JULY 31: Democratic presidential candidat former tech executive Andrew Yang speaks to the media in the spin room after the Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theatre July 31, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. 20 Democratic presidential candidates were split into two groups of 10 to take part …
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Technology entrepreneur and 2020 White House hopeful Andrew Yang blasted the media in his closing statement at Wednesday evening’s Democrat primary debate in Detroit, Michigan, arguing the United States’ “reality TV show” elections resulted in President Trump’s victory in 2016.

During his final remarks, Yang criticized reports on how he went tieless during the debate instead of focusing on pressing issues facing the country or his policy prescriptions.

“Instead of automation in our future,” began Yang “We’re up here with makeup on our faces and our rehearsed attack lines, playing roles in this reality TV show. It’s one reason why we elected a reality TV star as our president.”

“We need to be laser focussed on solving the real challenges of today,” the technology entrepreneur stated, before pitching his “freedom dividend” of $1,000 a month for American families.

“If you care more about your family and your kids than my neckwear,” he concluded, “enter your zip code and see what $1,000 a month would mean to your community.”

