Andrew Yang Slams ‘Reality TV Show’ Presidential Elections

Technology entrepreneur and 2020 White House hopeful Andrew Yang blasted the media in his closing statement at Wednesday evening’s Democrat primary debate in Detroit, Michigan, arguing the United States’ “reality TV show” elections resulted in President Trump’s victory in 2016.

During his final remarks, Yang criticized reports on how he went tieless during the debate instead of focusing on pressing issues facing the country or his policy prescriptions.

Andrew Yang calls out the debates as reality TV. #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/QG4DsDtfsC — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 1, 2019

“Instead of automation in our future,” began Yang “We’re up here with makeup on our faces and our rehearsed attack lines, playing roles in this reality TV show. It’s one reason why we elected a reality TV star as our president.”

“We need to be laser focussed on solving the real challenges of today,” the technology entrepreneur stated, before pitching his “freedom dividend” of $1,000 a month for American families.

“If you care more about your family and your kids than my neckwear,” he concluded, “enter your zip code and see what $1,000 a month would mean to your community.”