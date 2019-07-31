Andrew Yang: ‘Too Late’ to Stop Global Warming; Move to ‘Higher Ground’

Tech entrepreneur and Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang said at CNN’s debate Wednesday in Detroit that the United States cannot prevent doomsday climate change scenarios — even with drastic economic changes — and should start moving citizens to “higher ground” to avoid flooding.

“The United States is only 15 percent of global emissions,” Yang said. “We like to act as if we’re 100 percent.”

“But the truth is even if we were to curb our emissions dramatically, the Earth is going to get warmer, and we can see it around us this summer,” Yang said.

And while some of the Democrat candidates say the United States has only ten years to avert climate change disaster, Yang said we are ten years behind.

“The last four years have been the four warmest years in recorded history,” Yang said. “This going to be a tough truth, but we are too late. We are 10 years too late.”

“We need to do everything we can to start moving the climate in the right direction, but we also need to start moving our people to higher ground,” he continued. “And the best way to do that is to put economic resources into your hands so you can protect yourself and your families.”

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter