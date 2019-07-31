Bill de Blasio Heckled by Protester During Democrats’ Debate

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JULY 31: Democratic presidential candidate Rep. New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio takes the stage at the Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theatre July 31, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. 20 Democratic presidential candidates were split into two groups of 10 to take part in the …
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Longshot 2020 White House hopeful and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was heckled by a protester during his opening remarks during the Democratic presidential debate on Wednesday evening.

The protester appears to have shouted “Fire Pantaleo,” referring to NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo implicated in the chokehold death of Eric Garner, an African American man killed in 2014.

Sen. Cory Booker’s opening statement was also interrupted by “Fire Pantaleo” chants, prompting CNN moderators to momentarily pause the debate.

De Blasio is under pressure from the Garner family and civil rights groups to fire Pantaleo. Earlier this month, Justice Department prosecutors announced they will not file charges against the officer.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates. 

