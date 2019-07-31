Former Vice president Joe Biden proposed jailing insurance industry executives for opposing his health care proposal at the second Democrat presidenital debate on Wednesday.

Biden, who in the past has claimed that “politicians can take away” the First Amendment if they “want,” made the remarks when discussing his proposal to expand Obamacare through a public option.

“I have the only plan that limits the ability of insurance companies to charge unreasonable prices, flat out,” he said. “We should put some of these insurance executives, who totally oppose my plan, in jail for the 9 billion opioids they sell out there.”

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden says he wants to jail private citizens who do not go along with his health care plan pic.twitter.com/Bpl8QCZYrf — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 1, 2019

The former vice president further added that such executives were “misrepresenting to the American what” should be done to fix healthcare.

This is not the first time that Biden has signaled his support for jailing insurance industry executives. During the first Democrat presidential debate last month, the former vice president floated the punishment for misleading medical ads.