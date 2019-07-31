Fact Check: Kamala Harris Falsely Claims American Families Taxed by Tariffs

Senator Kamala Harris on Wednesday night said that American households are paying more for everyday items because of Donald Trump’s trade policies.

Claim: “Jerome Powell just dropped the interest rates and he admitted why: because of the so-called trade policy that this president has, that has been nothing more than a Trump trade tax that has resulted in American families spending as much as $1.4 billion more a month on everything from shampoo to washing machines.”

Fact: The primary concern driving the Federal Reserve’s rate cut was sluggish growth around the world. Uncertainty over trade policy, rather than the tariffs themselves, was cited as a possible drag on business investment.

Prices, however, are not rising. In fact, the decline in inflation this year is one of the reasons the Fed cut rates. Compared with a year ago, consumer prices are up just 1.3 percent, far below the Fed’s 2 percent target. Core prices, which exclude fuel and food, are up just 1.6 percent.

Harris is wrong on the specifics, as well. The price washing machines, which rose after a special anti-dumping tariff was imposed early last year, is now down 4.0 percent year-over-year. The price of hair care and other personal hygiene products is up just 0.8 percent compared with a year ago.

Verdict: FALSE.