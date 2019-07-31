***Live Updates*** Democrats Debate in Detroit

Workers get the stage ready for the Democratic presidential primary debate, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Ten more Democrats will debate on Wednesday evening in Detroit, Michigan, in CNN’s presidential debate.

The presidential candidates on stage tonight include: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro, and Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO).

Dana Bash, Jake Tapper, and Don Lemon will moderate again.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

8:15 PM: Opening statements begin:

— De Blasio up first, says he is bringing a “message of hope” to working people of America. Touts his pre-K program in NYC. De Blasio attacks Biden and Harris right off the back, painting both as wanting to keep the status quo. He says “we will even up the score” and “tax the hell out of the wealthy” when he is president.

— Bennet says he saw a “Love it or leave it” sign outside of a church. He talks about his background running a school district where kids lived in poverty. He says their parents had the same hopes for them as his parents had for him. He says Trump “doesn’t give a damn about your kids and mine.”

—  Inslee says he is running for president because Democrats are the “last, best hope for humanity on this planet.” He then talks about his bold and ambitious climate mobilization plan.

“Mr. president, kids belong in classrooms, not cages,” he says.

— Gillibrand, sounding like an Adidas ad, says her mother and grandmother taught her that “nothing is impossible.” That’s her theme for tonight, it seems. She says Democrats need a nominee who doesn’t know the meaning of impossible.

— Gabbard talks up her military background. She says she knows what patriotism is, and Trump is “not behaving like a patriot.”

— Julian Castro says we were reminded and inspired by Puerto Ricans days ago that public service is about you and your family. He says he doesn’t want to take America back or “back where we came from.” He wants to move America forward.

— Yang talks up his $1,000/month freedom dividend. Points out that Martin Luther King was for it. He says we need it because of automation. And he’ll pay for it by taxing tech companies that now pay zero in taxes. He says the “opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who likes math” and goes into the numbers about how his freedom dividend would work.

— Booker’s opening is interrupted by “Fire Pantaleo” chants. Booker rips Trump over his Baltimore comments and says we know who Trump is

— Harris says she and her sister spend their childhoods marching and shouting for civil rights. She talks about prosecuting the case against Donald Trump but seems a bit subdued.

— Biden says he’s running for president to restore the soul of this country. He says Trump is ripping the social fabric of the country but no one man is strong enough to do that… Biden hypes up the diverse group of people on stage… and he says America is strong because of diversity and not in spite of it.

8:02 PM: Candidates appearing on stage.

8:00 PM: CNN intro has the feel of The Contender reality show that aired on Zucker’s old network and was also a Mark Burnett production.

7:45 PM: Harris and Biden invite prominent African American mayors.

Justice Democrats going after Harris on Medicare of All:

7:40 PM: DNC Chair Tom Perez said he’s worked on a garbage truck and knows trash when he sees it. Says this administration is a dumpster fire.

7:35 PM: Biden, Harris, and Booker have qualified for the next round of debates. Yang is one poll away from also qualifying, and Castro needs two more qualifying polls. The other candidates need this debate to keep their campaigns alive.

7:30 PM: Probably not worthy yet of a New Yorker cover like the one that depicted Hillary Clinton with two baseball caps (Mets/Yankees). But the California senator who is not quick on her feet is getting there…

7:25 PM: As always, Breitbart’s Joel Pollak is on the ground in Detroit:

 

 

