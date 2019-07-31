Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) won the Drudge Report and Breitbart News’ spot polls as the winner of Wednesday night’s Democrat debate.

In Breitbart News’ poll, Gabbard won 50 percent, Andrew Yang came in second at 20 percent, former Vice President Joe Biden came in third at eight percent, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio fourth at seven percent.

Gabbard won the Drudge poll with over 39 percent of the vote, with Yang coming in second at 24 percent. Joe Biden came in third with 15 percent, while de Blasio came in fourth at five percent.

Gabbard had a big moment against Kamala Harris on Wednesday after she criticized Harris’ record as a federal prosecutor in California.

“She put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana,” Gabbard said, drawing loud cheers.

WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard tears into Kamala Harris' tough-on-crime record as California Attorney General.

Gabbard also received accolades for her promise to bring troops home from Afghanistan within a year of being in office.

Tulsi Gabbard called out the war machine. 4B spent each month in Afghanistan. Bring the troops home and reinvest at home. The response was: Tapper cut her off and Cory changed the subject.

Gabbard said she enlisted in the military after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, but that Americans were lied to in the lead-up to the Iraq War with bogus claims of weapons of mass destruction. She also accused President Donald Trump of supporting al Qaeda but did not explain her statement.

In her closing statement, Gabbard recalled how an emergency warning was accidentally sent out to residents in Hawaii alerting them that a missile had been launched at the state, giving them only 30 minutes to take cover. She urged voters to vote for someone who could help avoid that catastrophe.

CNN’s Chris Cilizza tweeted: “Tulsi Gabbard with a very strong close. Really good debate for her.”

CNN's Chris Cilizza tweeted: "Tulsi Gabbard with a very strong close. Really good debate for her."

Gabbard was the most-searched for candidate on Google on Wednesday, according to GoogleTrends.

Google says Gabbard was most searched candidate during tonight's debate.

She was at one point the most Google-searched candidate during her appearance at the first Democrat debate. Gabbard sued Google last week, after she said her campaign advertising account on Google was suspended and her campaign emails were flagged as spam in Gmail.

Oddly, Gabbard did not trend on Twitter, though “Assad” did, in reference to her 2017 meeting with Syrian dictator Bashar Assad, in trying to discuss an end to the Syrian War.