Leftwing mega-donor George Soros is reportedly launching a super PAC as his spending hub for the 2020 presidential election.

Paperwork filed with Federal Election Commission (FEC) on Wednesday shows Soros has already funneled $5.1 million into the PAC — the single largest amount from any mega-donor in the 2020 cycle and more than double the $2.1 million he spent in the 2016 race, Politico notes. The publication states the mega-donor’s son, Alex Soros, who has previously supported rising progressive stars like Stacy Abrams and Andrew Gillum, may also give money to the PAC.

“He has, unlike Tom Steyer or [Michael] Bloomberg, funded things like Senate Majority PAC and Priorities USA and EMILY’s List and Planned Parenthood and expects to continue to do so,” an unnamed source told Politico.

The development comes after Soros expressed hesitancy about throwing money into the 2020 race, telling the Washington Post his involvement “will divide the Democratic Party.”

Soros, who has given millions in contributions to Priorities USA Action, will use his own PAC to support the 2020 Democrat White House nominee.

As Breitbart News has extensively reported, the billionaire has been intervening in local races for prosecutor, state’s attorney, and district attorney, by backing progressive Democrats over moderate Democrats in such races.