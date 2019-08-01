***Live Updates*** Trump Holds Cincinnati Rally

The Associated Press

President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday evening a day after Democrats finished debating in Detroit, Michigan.

All times eastern.

7:15 PM: Vice President Mike Pence gets on stage. He says the “campaign to keep America great is on” and it’s time for “round two.” He blasts Democrats for baking “late-term abortions” and even “infanticide.” He talks up Trump’s conservative judges and rips the Green New Deal and Democrats running for president who want to “eliminate fossil fuels.” He says the “war on coal is over” under Trump. He also says it’s going to take at least four more years to “drain the swamp.”

7:00 PM: Trump a little behind schedule, but the crowd is amped getting ready for Trump to take the stage.

6:35: The mainstream media will be focused on the crowd more than Trump:

 

