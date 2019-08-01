New Age guru, author, and Democrat presidential candidate Marianne Williamson said after the Democrat debate on Tuesday in Detroit that lots of people had nice things to say about her following a breakout performance, including Donald Trump Jr.

Williamson made the remarks in an interview with Fox News where host Bill Hemmer asked her about how she thought she did in the debate.

“Well you know being on the debate stage is kind of grueling,” Williamson said. “But I feel like I had a chance to say a few things and I feel that I was heard.

Hemmer asked Williamson about Donald J. Trump Jr.’s tweet about her.

“People are gonna think that I’m trolling but compared to what else is up on this stage I think Marianne Williamson is actually winning this thing,” Trump tweeted. “This is amazing. No question she seems to be drawing the biggest applause”:

People are gonna think that I’m trolling but compared to what else is up on this stage I think Marianne Williamson is actually winning this thing. This is amazing. No question she seems to be drawing the biggest applause of the night. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 31, 2019

“Even Donald Trump Jr. had nice things to say,” Williamson said.

Trump also tweeted that Williamson won the second Democrat debate on Wednesday even though she was not on stage.

I think Marianne Williamson won tonight’s debate too. #DemDebate — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 1, 2019

Hemmer also asked whether her appearance at the debate was her “last best hope” given that she has not yet qualified for the fall debate.

“I certainly hope not,” Williamson said, adding that she needs 37,000 more “unique voters” and a 2 percent showing in at least four major polls by the August 28 deadline.

“I’m in it to win it,” Williamson said.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter