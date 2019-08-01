Trump Rips California Democrats For Destroying San Francisco, Los Angeles

Trump said:

The conditions in Nancy Pelosi’s once-great city of San Francisco are deplorable.

[Crowd boos]

They’re deplorable. Do you remember the word “deplorable”?

Crowd: Yeah!

Do you remember when Hillary used the word “deplorable” — she used two words. She used “deplorable” and “irredeemable.” And only being a politician for a few years. I said, “What a terrible mistake that she used the word “irredeemable.” But it turned out to be “deplorable.” “Deplorable” was not a good day for Hillary. “Crooked Hillary,” — she is a crooked one. She is crooked.

[Crowd chants, “Lock her up!”]

Nearly half of all the homeless people living in the streets in America happen to live in the state of California. What they are doing to our beautiful California is a disgrace to our country. It’s a shame, the world is looking at it — look at Los Angeles, with the tents and the horrible, horrible, disgusting conditions. Look at San Francisco, look at some of your other cities, and then you have a governor [Gavin Newsom] — you have a governor that invites the whole world to come into California, “We will pay for your health care, we’ll pay for –” and then you wonder why so many people are coming up. They’re coming up because we are the hottest economic country in the world, but they are also coming up because you have people like that governor saying, “Come on up! We will give you health care.” Who wouldn’t come up? Who wouldn’t come up? How crazy is this? How crazy is this?