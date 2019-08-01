Appearing Thursday on The Hill’s Rising, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) slammed Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) for accusing her of being close to the regime of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad and mocking her low polling numbers, calling the attacks “pathetic” and “cheap.”

The evening prior, Harris responded to fierce criticism from Gabbard (D-HI) during Wednesday’s Democrat debate regarding on her prosecutorial record in California, quipping that she is a “top tier candidate” who can sustain blows and still maintain her approval ratings. Harris’ comments came after the Hawaii congresswoman blasted her for imprisoning 1,500 people for marijuana usage — yet laughing when asked if she ever smoked the drug herself.

A partial transcript is as follows: