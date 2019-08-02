Michelle Obama: ‘Zero Chance’ I’ll Run for the White House

Former first lady Michelle Obama is once again dismissing calls for her to run for president, saying in a newly-released interview there is “zero chance” she will launch a bid for the highest office in the land.

In an interview with The National, Amtrak’s magazine, Obama was asked if she will seek the Oval Office amid calls from liberals urging her to run.

“Just between us, if you thought the country needed you and you thought you could really help our nation, is there even a one percent chance you’d consider running?” asked 12-year-old journalist Hilde Lysiak.

“Just between us, and the readers of this magazine — there’s zero chance,” the former first lady replied. “There are so many ways to improve this country and build a better world, and I keep doing plenty of them, from working with young people to helping families lead healthier lives. But sitting behind the desk in the Oval Office will never be one of them. It’s just not for me.”

Obama’s comments come as far-left filmmaker Michael Moore is begging her to jump into the crowded 2020 Democrat presidency primary field, calling her a “street fighter” who could “crush” President Donald Trump in a general election match-up.

“Who can crush Trump? Who is the street fighter? We saw it in Bernie last night. Who is the street fighter that can crush Trump?” Moore told MSNBC following Wednesday Democrat debate in Detriot, Michigan. “And frankly, I think there’s a person that could do this, if the election were held today, there is one person that would crush Trump. And she hasn’t announced yet. And her last name rhymes with Obama.”

“In fact, it is Obama. Michelle Obama. Everybody watching this right now knows she is a beloved American and she would go in there and she would beat him,” he continued. “She would beat him in the debates, he wouldn’t be able to bully her, he wouldn’t be able to nickname her and she is beloved.”

In an interview on Conan O’Brien’s podcast earlier this year, Obama said she wouldn’t run because she’s “not interested in politics” and leads an atypical lifestyle.

“Eight years is enough. It is enough,” she told the comedian. “It’s time for new ideas and people who’ve been in the Chipotle line, and people who are struggling in ways that, because of the nature of what we’ve done, we don’t do that anymore. We need fresh, real, clear eyes in this stuff. That’s why we’re investing our time in training the next leaders.”