Poll: Beto O’Rourke at Less than One Percent Support in Iowa

Former Congressman Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke is polling less than one percent in Iowa with likely caucusgoers, according to a poll released on Thursday.

The Monmouth University Poll of Iowans likely to attend the Democrat primary caucuses shows O’Rourke in 18th place with less than one percent support, registering the same support as Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee:

– @BetoORourke canceled his Iowa events to visit Mexico today – new poll of likely Iowa caucusgoers shows him in 18th place with less than one percent pic.twitter.com/rNE0RKeB5L — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 8, 2019

O’Rourke is five points down from his polling high of six percent in April, shortly after he announced his run for president.

The failed Senate candidate has held multiple events in Iowa since announcing his presidential campaign in March but appears to have failed to break through the crowded 2020 field.

On Saturday, O’Rourke suspended his campaign after a mass shooting in El Paso and returned to his native town.

After five days off the campaign trail, O’Rourke canceled his campaign events in Iowa on Thursday to visit government officials in Mexico and attend a funeral for one of the Mexican victims of the El Paso Walmart shooting.

“No part of me right now is thinking about politics; is thinking about any campaign or election,” he told reporters on Wednesday. “All of me is with and thinking about this community.”