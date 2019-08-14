Pete Buttigieg: ‘Climate Disruption’ Is ‘Security Challenge of Our Time’

South Bend Mayor and 2020 Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg claimed “climate disruption” is America’s top national security challenge on Tuesday.

He offered his remarks at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa. He also described a border wall as a “17th century solution” to an unspecified problem.

“You want to talk about security?” asked Buttigieg. “Let’s talk about keeping Americans safe from climate disruption, which is the security challenge of our time, but we can’t keep this country safe if we’re not willing to name and defeat the greatest threats of the 21st century. Don’t miss this. The 21st century is presenting a completely different set of problems, right now, which is not going to get solved with a 17th century solutions like putting up a wall on the southern border. It’s too late. We’ve got to come up with better ideas.”

“We can build the kind of future that we’re going to be proud of… In 2030, we’re going to be able to look back and say, ‘In 2020, We did what it took,’ that we actually did what it took to deliver an economy where the rising tide lifts all boats,” he continued. “That we actually did what it took to deliver a climate where we’re not afraid of what our future’s gonna be, that we actually delivered an economy and a society where your race has no bearing on your wealth or your health or your experience with law enforcement.”

“Freedom” is defined as having lawful access to abortion and same-sex marriage, said Buttigieg. “I also think you’re not free if politicians get to tell you what your reproductive health choices are going to be, in this country, or if they get to tell you who to marry based on their ideas or their religion.”

Buttigieg also alleged American law enforcement treat citizens differently based on race.

“Criminal justice reform,” added Buttigieg, is “something we need urgently,” calling for the release of half of the nation’s prison population.

“We need to cut incarceration by half in this country, and I’ve got a plan to do it, using clemency powers, working with states, ending incarceration as a response to drug possession.”

When asked by an event participant about “election security,” Buttigieg warned of “Russia” while making no mention of voter-ID laws.

