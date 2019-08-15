Live Updates*** Trump Holds New Hampshire Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Thursday evening campaign rally in the critical state of New Hampshire.

Trump’s primary victory in the Granite State in 2016 propelled him to the GOP nomination, and New Hampshire will be one of the most important battleground states in 2020.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates of Trump’s rally at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) in Manchester. All times eastern.

—

8:20 PM: Trump rips politicians who shipped away jobs, shed our sovereignty, surrendered our dignity and saddled our nation in one foreign debacle after another.

Trump says “nobody took it worse than New England” re: NAFTA and bad trade deals.

8:15 PM: Trump hypes Lewandowski’s potential Senate candidacy.

In Manchester NH, President Trump gives shout-out to Corey Lewandowski. "He's tough and he's smart and I'm hearing he's thinking about running for the Senate from New Hampshire. I think he'd be tough to beat." — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) August 16, 2019

8:13 PM:

Breaking: Fox News breaks away from live feed of the Trump MAGA rally in New Hampshire and turns to other news coverage. “Fox monitoring Trump rally for news.” pic.twitter.com/JWiwTpShsf — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 16, 2019

8:10: PM: Trump says poll numbers in Iowa are going up because Democrats are campaigning there.

“Wherever they go, our numbers go up,” Trump says of the far-left Democrats running for president.

8:05 PM: Trump credits Ronna McDaniel for helping him win Michigan when Democrats thought it would be impossible. He says he should have won New Hampshire but it was “taken away” and it’s “not your fault.”

8:00 PM: Trump says the MAGA movement is built on love. People who love the flag and freedom and country. He says they are united by the belief that the nation must first protect its own citizens–“America first.”

7:58 PM: Trump whacks the left for tearing America apart and vilifying anyone who disagrees with them. He says the radical Democrats “slander our law enforcement heroes” and claim the border patrol is running “concentration camps.”

Rally is interrupted by protester after Trump talks about Democrats who only want to “rage and resist” and look down on regular Americans.

Trump says the protester has a “serious weight problem” and needs to “start exercising.” Trump says he has a bigger problem than he does.

"That guy's got a serious weight problem," Trump says as a protester is escorted from a rally in New Hampshire. “Go home. Start exercising” pic.twitter.com/o1mCFYH3JN — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) August 16, 2019

7:56 PM: Trump says he’s very proud that the unemployment rates for African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans are at historic lows. Loud cheers as Trump says we are all the children of God.

7:55 PM: Trump says New Hampshire has the lowest unemployment rate in 31 years and wonders how anyone in the Granite State could vote for someone else. “I don’t think that’s gonna happen, folks,” Trump says.

7:51 PM: Trump says Obama is more popular than he is in Germany and says he would not be doing his job right if he were more popular than Obama abroad. He then says more than 7 million Americans have been lifted off of food stamps since he took office.

7:48 PM: Trump says New Hampshire is like “central casting” for the closing of factories before he won in 2016. Trump says “everything we had was depleted” and now “we’ve rebuilt our military like never before.”

Trump says America was disrespected abroad and “they don’t disrespect us anymore, folks.” Trump brags about getting delinquent European nations to pay their fair share for NATO. Trump now whacks the Obama administration for paying Iran billions in cash and getting nothing in return. He says Iran now wants to make a deal because the “sanctions are not good for them” and “they are not happy.” He says America has the “hottest economy anywhere in the world.”

“America is working again. America is winning again. America is respected again,” Trump says.

7:42 PM: Trump says the the group of “socialists or communists” taking over the Democrats is not far away. He asks if they want to pay 90%+ in taxes. Trump says his Pocahontas attacks can be “revived very quickly” and “we’ll have some fun” in the Granite State if Warren is the nominee. He polls the crowd re: MAGA vs. KAG. Crowd cheers for latter and Trump holds up a “Keep America Great” red hat.

Trump says the “Socialists want to take it away.”

He says China wants to make a deal but he may not be ready to make a deal with them. Trump claims China’s devaluation will hurt China…

He then calls out the “fake news” as the crowd boos and chants “CNN Sucks!”

(Campaign rally or Thursday Night Smackdown!?)

7:38 PM: Trump asks: “Is there anything better than a Trump rally?”

Crowd boos when Trump mocks Sleepy Joe’s rally. He says he sorta hopes that it will be Biden. Trump, now playing political pundit, says Pocahontas is rising, Kamala is falling, and Beto is gone. He says Sleepy Joe “may limp across the finish line.”

Trump comments on his Democratic opponents, including "sleepy" Joe Biden: "They're gonna cut way back on his appearances because he's such a disaster" pic.twitter.com/2eML9D9L2u — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) August 15, 2019

Trump mocks Biden’s campaign for cutting back on his appearances because Biden has been “such a disaster.”

Trump mocks the New York Times for “all the news that’s not fit to print” and the demotion of one of their deputy editors

7:35 PM: Trump says he campaigned three years ago to “make America great again” and “that’s exactly what we’ve done.” He says MAGA is the greatest slogan in the history of politics.

7:31 PM: Trump reminiscing about the New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary in 2016–“that was the beginning.” Trump says he is in Manchester to officially launch his New Hampshire campaign and immediately blasts the “fake polls” put out by the “fake news media.” Trump says he doesn’t think he is tied with three other Democrats because they only get hundreds of people at their rallies.

Trump says “the greatest political movement in the history of our country” started in New Hampshire.

7:30 PM: Trump appears on stage and is about to get the rally started.

President Donald Trump takes the stage in Manchester, New Hampshire. #nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/B0o7bSaoZX — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) August 15, 2019

7:25 PM: Packed crowd (inside and outside) awaiting Trump:

Many of these people now gathered the outside SNHU Arena had tickets to listen to President Trump inside but were prevented from doing so due to crowd size. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/tGNEehGetO — Julie Loncich (@JulieLoncich) August 15, 2019

6:50 PM: Be sure to follow Joel, who is on the ground in New Hampshire:

6:45 PM: Lewandowski likely to join Trump on stage tonight.

Possible US Senate candidate Corey Lewandowski, his wife Alison and three kids board AF1 after it lands in New Hampshire. Trump told us in NJ he’s not sure if @CLewandowski_ will run. “If he did it, I think he’d be very formidable.” pic.twitter.com/CpsX4x3DfD — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 15, 2019

6:35 PM: Perhaps a preview of what he will say at tonight’s rally, which is scheduled to start at 7 PM ET: Trump says Omar and Tlaib have “become the face of the Democrat Party.” He says they are anti-Israel and anti-Jewish. Trump says what they have said is “disgraceful” and he can’t imagine why Israel would let them in.

President Trump answers question about Reps. Omar (D-MN) & Tlaib (D-MI) being blocked from entering Israel. https://t.co/Ww8hCkdqFz pic.twitter.com/EYwtcnzggo — CSPAN (@cspan) August 15, 2019

Dems/Anti-Trump Protesters:

Electronic billboards taken out by the New Hampshire Democratic Party across the street from President Trump’s rally in Manchester tonight pic.twitter.com/7KFfuyHBfC — Monica Alba (@albamonica) August 15, 2019

Some Trump supporters in a region that knows a little about Super Bowls are comparing the rally to the Super Bowl:

WMUR reports that hundreds of President Trump's supporters are waiting in line for tonight's rally, with some comparing it to the Super Bowl! "We agree with everything that he is doing," Gloria Brewitt told WMUR. pic.twitter.com/ioB4nDvBCY — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 15, 2019

Vendor setting up massive tent selling Trump merch… 17 miles away from tonight’s venue #NewHampshire #2020 pic.twitter.com/rM7R9kS3FD — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) August 15, 2019

LONG LINES here in Manchester, New Hampshire at the ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ rally!!! They go around the block and on and on…. pic.twitter.com/H4ZXYQLq30 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 15, 2019

organizers say over 15,000 people registered online for the event. The arena only seats 11,000 people, so the remaining crowd will watch Trump speak on a large screen above the audience. @wgbhnews pic.twitter.com/GMUX79Auw9 — Tori Bedford (@Tori_Bedford) August 15, 2019

President @realDonaldTrump supporters are waking up after spending the night outside @SNHU Arena in Manchester. Pres. Trump isn’t expect to go on stage until at least 7 p.m. but they began lining up yesterday. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/2f7Ym4kFff — Jason Law (@JasonLawNews) August 15, 2019

Doors are open for President Trump’s re-election campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire. Here’s the line to get in. Hint: it just keeps going #NHPolitics @bostonherald pic.twitter.com/sxSv0i99Wn — Lisa Kashinsky (@lisakashinsky) August 15, 2019

This part of Manchester has been completely taken over by the #Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/1A7APKgi4D — NBC Boston Rob (@NBCBostonRob) August 15, 2019