Tulsi Gabbard Backs Ilhan Omar’s Anti-Israel Bill; Also Voted for Pro-Israel Bill

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) signed on late last month as a co-sponsor of a resolution introduced by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to protect boycotts of Israel — one that compares Israel to Nazi Germany.

As Breitbart News reported last month, the resolution was introduced to oppose another resolution that condemned the anti-Israel “boycott, divestment, sanctions” (BDS) movement, which many critics consider discriminatory and antisemitic (original links):

Omar’s resolution is an alternative to a bipartisan, non-binding pro-Israel resolution, H. Res. 246, which opposes the BDS movement, noting it targets Jews and declaring it an impediment to peace between Israel and the Palestinians. … The resolution Omar introduced, H. Res. 496, is co-sponsored by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who wants Israel to be dismantled and replaced by a Palestinian state. Civil rights veteran Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) is also a co-sponsor. The text declares Americans have the right to engage in boycotts against Israel, and cites past examples of boycotts, including the Boston Tea Party, the anti-apartheid movement, and the boycott of Nazi Germany, among others. … A recent Israeli government report alleged that Palestinian terror groups support BDS efforts, through intermediaries.

Omar’s bill now has 15 co-sponsors, all Democrats, including Gabbard and the four members of the so-called “Squad” — Omar, Tlaib, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

President Donald Trump urged Israel to bar Omar and Tlaib from entering the country on their planned forthcoming visit due to their support for BDS:

It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep.Tlaib to visit. They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2019

A law in Israel allows the government to bar entry to any foreigner who has backed boycotts of the country.

Oddly, Gabbard also voted for the anti-BDS bill last month, which passed the House by a lopsided margin of 398-17.

