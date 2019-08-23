Julian Castro: ‘I Applaud’ News Outlets for Calling Trump ‘Racist’

Presidential candidate Julian Castro (D) on Thursday praised news organizations for calling Trump a “racist,” saying he believes news outlets must “call a spade a spade.”

“I applaud news organizations that have recognized the need to call a spade and spade and use the word racist,” Castro told BuzzFeed. “I believe he is.”

Castro, the former San Antonio mayor who was former President Barack Obama’s Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary, also said “in some ways, journalism in the Trump era is more challenging than ever” and urged establishment outlets “to stay focused on newsworthiness and not to let a fascination with oddity, or simple timeliness, overtake news judgement about what’s important for readers.”

“The fact that the president just went back on his word to do universal background checks should be front page and these other moves by Trump are likely designed to distract from that,” he continued.

Cable news outlets like CNN and MSNBC went all-in after Trump’s “go back” tweets about the “Squad” and ripped his “racist” remarks in nearly every segment. And the New York Times recently reportedly decided to shift its coverage from Russia Collusion to the Trump administration’s racism ahead of 2020.

Trump recently ripped the “failing New York Times” for embarking on a “Racism Witch Hunt.”

“The failing New York Times, in one of the most devastating portrayals of bad journalism in history, got caught by a leaker that they are shifting from the Phony Russian Collusion Narrative (the Mueller Report & his testimony were a total disaster), to a Racism Witch Hunt,” Trump recently tweeted. “‘Journalism’ has reached a new low in the history of our Country. It is nothing more than an evil propaganda machine for the Democrat Party. The reporting is so false, biased and evil that it has now become a very sick joke…But the public is aware! #CROOKEDJOURNALISM.”