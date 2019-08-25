Former Gillibrand Staffers Want Her Off the 2020 Campaign Trail

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) needs to exit the 2020 presidential campaign trail, according to her former aides.

“It would be best if she decided that this was not her time,” said one of Gillibrand’s long-time fundraisers. “Most people that I talk to are very happy with her as their senator and don’t want her to give up her Senate seat and don’t see any realistic traction for her.”

A former senior staff member in Gillibrand’s Senate office said she is not everyone’s cup of tea.

“I don’t know that anyone even wants to see her on the debate stage. Everyone I have talked to finds her performative and obnoxious,” the former staffer commented.

Reports state Gillibrand is having difficulty finding donors who will get her onto the Democrat debate stage in Houston that is planned for September.

On August 15, Breitbart News reported that only nine of the Democrats currently running for president in 2020 qualified to be on the stage at the next debate; Gillibrand was not among those listed.

The report said that “the nine candidates who have secured a spot on the debate stage on Sept. 12 and perhaps Sept. 13 in Houston are: Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, and Andrew Yang.”

On Wednesday, Breitbart News reported Gillibrand said she was “still angry” with her uncles who voted for Trump in 2016.

“I hate to admit this fact, but I have uncles who voted for Trump,” Gillibrand said. “I have not spoken to them about it so I can’t tell you why. I’m still angry.”

Additionally, Gillibrand said during an interview on August 14 that because of the president’s leadership, America no longer believes in the “Golden Rule” of treating others the way you want to be treated.

“We used to believe in the Golden Rule, but not with Trump,” she said. “Trump is dividing us on every racial and socioeconomic line. He’s a president who actually punches down.”

“So President Trump is making us a smaller country, a weaker country, and he’s doing it because he’s small-minded,” Gillibrand concluded.