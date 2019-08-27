Julian Castro, Tom Steyer to DNC: Nevada Polls Needed for Debate Qualification

Presidential candidates Julian Castro and Tom Steyer are wondering why a qualifying Nevada poll sanctioned by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) has not been released before Wednesday’s deadline for September’s presidential debate.

Nevada holds its caucuses after the New Hampshire primary and before South Carolina’s first-in-the-South primary, and Castro reportedly said on Tuesday that “there is no reason” for there not to be a Nevada poll that counts for September’s debate.

“There should absolutely be a poll out of Nevada,” Castro reportedly said. “They vote third. Nevada does matter.”

I asked @JulianCastro about debate qualifications. He pointed to there being no Nevada qualifying polls and said the DNC will need to evaluate its thresholds. "There is no reason for that. There should absolutely be a poll out of Nevada. They vote third. Nevada does matter." — Megan Messerly (@meganmesserly) August 27, 2019

Steyer’s team has also called on the DNC to release a Nevada poll, and the former hedge fund manager even taken out Facebook advertisements urging the DNC to include more polls. Steyer has reportedly invested considerable resources on the ground in Nevada.

We're 8 days from @DNC debate qualification deadline & qualifying polls have totally excluded Nevada. Polls in order of the nominating process: Iowa: 3

New Hampshire: 2

Nevada: 0

South Carolina: 3

National: 10 (via @ZachMontellaro tracking doc) https://t.co/yqcEQ2dzU2 — Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) August 20, 2019

It’s down to the wire on whether or not Nevada will have input on #DemDebate qualification. Midnight tomorrow is the deadline. No rhyme or reason on @DNC polling credentialing & methods. — Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) August 27, 2019

I worked in NV during the state’s first caucus in 07/08 & I assumed 12 years later people would have started taking them seriously as an early state. They deserve to have their voices heard in this process. I hope a NV poll is released before tomorrow’s deadline. #DemDebates — Heather Hargreaves (@hmhargreaves) August 27, 2019

Castro has qualified for September’s debate. Steyer has reached 2% in three qualifying polls, and he needs to hit 2% in one of the national polls (either Quinnipia’s national poll or USA Today/Suffolk University’s national poll) that will be released on Wednesday, which is the deadline for September’s ABC/Univision debate.