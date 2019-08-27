Virginia Poll: Trump Approval Rating Hits New Low

President Donald Trump’s approval rating in Virginia hit a new low on Monday, as a Roanoke College poll found that 53% of Virginians disapprove of Trump and only 27% approve.

According to the pollsters, Trump’s “approval is down 11 percentage points since February (38% was a high point for him), while those saying the country is on the right track is down six percentage points [31%].”

In a sign that Virginia is becoming even more of a blue state in presidential elections, the poll found that a “plurality of respondents (47%) said they almost never or never agree with” Trump’s policies, and “nearly two-thirds (65%) said they almost never or never agree with his language and tone.” Further, the poll found that “less than one-third (30%) agree with his policies most of the time or more often than that, but only 11 percent said they agreed with his tone at least most of the time.”

“While many disagree with the President’s polices, very few respondents appreciate his language and tone. If Democrats are energized by their dislike of Trump as they were in 2018, that does not bode well for Republicans,” said Harry Wilson, the director of the poll.

Trump lost Virginia in 2016 to Hillary Clinton by 5.4 percentage points, and these low approval numbers could force Trump’s reelection campaign to use more of its resources in states like Florida and Ohio in 2020.

The poll, conducted August 11-18, has a margin of error of +/- 4.2 percentage points.