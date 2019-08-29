Poll Shows Biden, Four Other Democrats Leading Donald Trump

A poll shows that President Donald Trump trails in a matchup with the top 2020 Democrat presidential candidates.

The Quinnipiac University poll showed that former Vice President Joe Biden would take 54 percent of the vote in a contest between the two, with Trump only getting 38 percent.

Four other candidates also came out ahead of Trump:

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders topping Trump 53 – 39 percent;

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren ahead of Trump 52 – 40 percent;

California Sen. Kamala Harris beating Trump 51 – 40 percent;

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg leading with 49 percent to Trump’s 40 percent.

Quinnipiac University reported on its poll:

Looking at all of the matchups, President Trump is stuck between 38 and 40 percent of the vote. These low numbers may partly be explained by a lack of support among white women, a key voting bloc that voted for Trump in the 2016 election. Today, white women go for the Democratic candidate by double digits in every scenario. Though it is a long 14 months until Election Day, Trump’s vulnerability among this important voting group does not bode well for him.

“In hypothetical matchups between President Trump and the top five Democratic presidential candidates, one key number is 40,” Mary Snow, Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst, said. “It’s the ceiling of support for Trump, no matter the candidate. It hovers close to his job approval rating, which has stayed in a tight range since being elected.”

The number of those who disapprove of Trump’s performance is up, too, according to the poll: 56 – 38 percent compared to the 54 – 40 percent disapproval he received a month ago.

The poll shows 37 percent of voters said they think the economy is getting worse, while 31 percent said it is getting better.

“This compares to a June 11, 2019 poll in which 23 percent of voters said that the national economy is getting worse, 39 percent said it is getting better, and 37 percent said it is staying the same,” Quinnipiac reported about its poll.

But when asked to rate the state of the nation’s economy, 61 percent of voters replied that it is excellent or good, while 37 percent said that it is not so good or poor.

Quinnipiac University explained that even these numbers are going down:

These numbers, while still clearly positive on the economy, are the lowest excellent/good economy numbers found by the Quinnipiac University Poll since April 2018. Voters also say that President Trump’s policies are hurting the nation’s economy at 41 percent, while 37 percent say that they are helping, and 20 percent say that his policies make no difference.

“As trade tensions with China dominate the headlines, confidence in the economy is slipping,” Snow said. “The number of people who think the economy is getting worse rose by double digits since June. And roughly 4 in 10 voters blame the President’s policies, saying they are hurting the economy, the highest level since Trump took office.”

Quinnipiac University said Trump’s approval for his handling of the economy is 46 percent approving and 49 percent disapproving.

On Trump’s handling of other issues, the president is also underwater:

38 – 56 percent approval for his handling of foreign policy;

38 – 59 percent approval for his handling of immigration issues;

38 – 54 percent approval for his handling of trade;

38 – 53 percent approval for his handling of gun policy;

32 – 62 percent approval for his handling of race relations.

The poll includes the standings of the 2020 Democrat candidates:

Biden leads the pack with 32 percent of Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic, followed by Warren at 19 percent. Sanders has 15 percent, while Harris gets 7 percent, and Buttigieg gets 5 percent. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang receives 3 percent, and no other candidate tops 1 percent.

The poll was taken from August 21-26 from a survey of 1,422 self-identified registered voters nationwide with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, including the design effect. The survey included 648 Democrat voters and independent voters who lean Democrat with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.6 percentage points, including the design effect.

