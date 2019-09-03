Marianne Williamson: ‘I Didn’t Think the Left Lied Like This’

Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson (D) revealed that she did not think the left was “so mean” and “lied like this” until she ran for president as an outsider candidate.

“I know this sounds naive. I didn’t think the left was so mean. I didn’t think the left lied like this,” Williamson told the New Yorker’s David Remnick in an interview released on Tuesday. “I thought the right did that. I thought we were better.”

Williamson accused the left of lying about her use of crystals and “crystal gazing,” telling Remnick that there has “never been a crystal on stage” at any of her events and “there is no crystal” in her home.

She accused those on the left of also falsely accusing her of having told AIDS patients not to take their medicines or implying that “lovelessness” causes diseases and “love” is “enough to cure their diseases.”

“I’m Jewish, I go to the doctor,” Williamson said, ripping those on the left for labeling her as an anti-science candidate who does not believe in modern medicine.

Williamson has in recent weeks criticized the “political-media industrial complex” and warned Democrats that nominating a conventional or establishment candidate to go up against President Donald Trump in 2020 could be disastrous.

Williamson will not be at the third debate next week in Houston. Though she has met the 130,000 unique donor requirement for the second round of debates, she needs three more qualifying polls (2%) to qualify.

Criticizing the nominating process, Williamson recently said on MSNBC that there should be a “deeper conversation than just the horse race” and wondered why so few polls approved by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) were released prior to September’s debate deadline.

She added that she is not dropping out of the race, though, because she could qualify for the October debate and her campaign is about “consciousness and inspiration.”

Williamson also warned that process-obsessed Democrats could nominate a presidential candidate who specializes in the “insider politics game.” Such a candidate, according to Williamson, will not be suited to defeat a “phenomenon” like Trump because that type of Democrat will bring a knife to a gun fight.