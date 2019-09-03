Report: De Blasio Worked a Mere Seven Hours at City Hall in May

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio spent only seven hours at City Hall during the month he launched his bid for the presidency, reports said.

Records obtained by the New York Post show “Hizzoner,” another title for mayor, went to his office a total of six times during the month of May.

The report continued:

Hizzoner showed up at his office on just six occasions in May, taking part in two meetings, four events and five phone calls, one of which was his weekly appearance on WNYC radio, according to entries on his official calendar. The 11 appointments amounted to a meager one-fifth of the 50 meetings, calls and other events at City Hall on de Blasio’s calendar for May 2018. He had a total 152 city events scheduled for the month.

“If he’s trying to show New Yorkers that he’s over doing the job, he’s doing a good job of it,” a former aide said of the Democrat mayor’s absences.

Another source who used to be close to de Blasio reportedly questioned his dedication to the leadership role and called his job performance “real bad.”

“At this point, you’ve got to wonder how much of his heart is really in it,” the source added.

The Official Website of the City of New York stated de Blasio was “determined to ensure that this city remains a place for everyone” during his time as mayor.

The website stated:

But there is much more to do and Mayor de Blasio has pledged to work tirelessly to make this the fairest big city in America. This includes deepening neighborhood policing and further reducing crime; adding 3-K to our school system; increasing the original affordable housing goals by 100,000 apartments; and creating 100,000 good-paying jobs.

In July, Breitbart News reported de Blasio staffers were reportedly calling his bid for the presidency “a joke.”

“I think that he knows that he can’t win. It’s just a lot of eye-rolling . . . He’s doing it because he’s got a big ego and needs to prove something, and I don’t think he’s going to quietly go away and become an adjunct professor at Hunter,” a staffer allegedly commented.

However, de Blasio said in August that he believes he can beat Trump in 2020 because of his height.

“A tall candidate has won, I think, every one but three of the presidential elections in history,” de Blasio said during an interview on The Daily Show.

“The tall candidate almost always wins. And I’m taller than Donald Trump. Do the math,” he concluded.