Kamala Harris Supports Changing Food Pyramid to Tackle Climate Change

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) expressed support for changing the food pyramid on Thursday in order to tackle climate change.

Kamala Harris was asked during CNN’s climate change town hall if she would “support changing dietary guidelines — the food pyramid,” to reduce red meat consumption in an effort to turn back the tide of climate change.

“I’ve actually worked on this issue in the past, and it’s about consumer awareness,” Harris said after admitting she enjoyed the occasional cheeseburger. “I strongly believe the American consumer is left without the information that you need and deserve to have about what it is that you are putting in your body or surrounding yourselves with and the health implications of those things.”

The California Democrat added that included upon that list “should be a measure of the impact on the environment.”

The idea comes as proponents of the Green New Deal have targeted red meat consumption — and more broadly, the raising of cows for slaughter — in their efforts to curb climate change. This year, New York City outlined its $14 billion version of the local “Green New Deal,” which included cutting purchases of red meat by 50 percent and phasing out the purchase of processed meats in city-run schools, hospitals, and correctional facilities by 2040.

On Wednesday, Harris also expressed support for banning plastic straws, another proposal championed by Green New Deal advocated in New York City and across the country.