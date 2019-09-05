Joe Biden Suggests Climate Change Behind Global Genocide, Cancer

Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed climate change was behind increasing cancer rates as well as genocide in Africa.

Biden, whose propensity for gaffes has drawn concern from even the staunchest of allies, made the questionable claims during CNN’s climate change town hall on Wednesday.

“Look what happened in Darfur,” Biden said mentioning the southern region of Sudan, which has been wracked with ethnic conflict since the mid-2000s. “What’s Darfur all about, Darfur is all about the fact that sub-Saharan desert – because of the change in climate – no longer had enough arable land.”

“What happens if you get 10-12-13-15-100 million on the move, it causes wars,” Biden said proceeding to argue climate change was “personal.”

“Every one of you probably have a story, that can talk about what’s happened to something you care greatly about. Whether its a species or its your son or daughter coming down with cancer because of it.”

“We can do something, we have to act now,” he added.

Since announcing his candidacy in mid-April, Biden’s campaign has been plagued by gaffes and verbal missteps. A significant portion of the gaffes have resulted from the 76-year-old former vice president confusing time and place, however, a number have been controversial statements, like when Biden claimed last week Japanese women were only employed because of “xenophobia.”

“There’s an entire move, because they’re xenophobic — because they don’t want to invite other people from outside their country to come in and make up the workforce — they have fewer workers than they have a need for workers,” he said while campaigning in South Carolina. “And so, what they’ve done is they’ve decided to encourage women to stay in the job market.”