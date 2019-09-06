Appearing Friday on radio station Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, 2020 presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg confessed he is oblivious to the fast-food craze of Popeyes’ new chicken sandwich.

On August 12th, Popeyes introduced the sandwich and sold out nationwide nearly two weeks later, fueling a flurry of memes about its perceived competition with Chick-Fil-A. In a statement, the fast-food chain said it “aggressively” forecasted demand through the month of September but sold out nonetheless. The craze culminated with one Houston man allegedly pulling a gun on Popeyes store employees due to the shortage. Another man in Tennessee man recently filed a civil summons against Popeyes for false advertising, claiming the chain purposely overhyped the sandwich and then to failed to meet up to the demand.

Buttigieg may have not tried Popeyes’ latest sandwich, but he did praise rival restaurant Chick-Fil-A’s chicken despite his disagreement with management’s stance on same-sex marriage.

A partial transcript is as follows: