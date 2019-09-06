Pete Buttigieg Defies Pro-Life Christians: Bible Says ‘Life Begins with Breath’

Mayor Pete Buttigieg defended his belief that Christians should have a right to abortion, pointing to Scripture stating life begins when a baby breathes.

“You know, there’s a lot of parts of the Bible that talk about how life begins with breath,” he said when discussing abortion. “So even that is something we can interpret differently.”

Pro-life Christians frequently cite Jeremiah 1:5 to say that life begins in the womb: “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.”

Christians on the left argue that life begins at first breath, citing the account of God creating Adam in the book of Genesis: “Then the LORD God formed a man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living being.”

Buttigieg commented on Scripture during a discussion with ‘Charlamagne tha God’ on The Breakfast Club radio show about Republicans’ grip on the Christian vote in America.

“Right now, they hold everybody in line with this one kind of piece of doctrine about abortion, right?” he said.

Buttigieg admitted, “When does life begin?” is a “cosmic question,” but he repeated that a woman should have the right to an abortion at any stage in pregnancy.

Charlamagne agreed. “I think that if you’re a man that’s against abortion, you haven’t gotten the wrong woman pregnant or cheated on your wife,” he replied. “I’m just saying. We’ve had some slip-ups. I’ve had a few”: