Gay magazine the Advocate is unhappy that gay candidate for president Mayor Pete Buttigieg is unaware of the fast-food chicken sandwich imbroglio between Chick-fil-A and Popeyes because the latter is supposedly thought of as the “gay-friendly” alternative.

“As every corner of Twitter knows,” the magazine wrote on its website, “the fast-food item had gone viral last month — not only because it is delicious, but because Popeyes is a gay-friendly alternative to its competitor Chick-fil-A, which has a sordid record of anti-LGBTQ donations.”

But the Advocate found itself discouraged that their favorite gay candidate seemed wholly unaware of the whole controversy between Chick-fil-A and Popeyes.

The magazine noted that Buttigieg was asked about the chicken sandwich fight at the end of an interview posted to YouTube, but Mayor Pete did not seem to have a single clue about the raging sandwich debate.

Making the Advocate even more upset, Buttigieg said of Chick-fil-A, “I do not approve of their politics, but I kind of approve of their chicken.”

The YouTube interviewer went on to try and get Buttigieg to speak to the head-to-head chicken sandwich fight, but the candidate admitted he didn’t know what the whole thing was about.

“Did you have the Popeye’s chicken sandwich?” the interviewer, Charlamagne tha God, asked.

“No, what is it?” Buttigieg replied.

“You haven’t seen it?” a surprised Charlamagne said. “I’m sure your team has seen the Popeye’s chicken sandwich!”

To that, Buttigieg turned to his staff and said, “Why wasn’t I briefed on this?”

“My God, Mayor Pete,” Charlamagne said in shock because Buttigieg had no idea what he was talking about.

The exchange clearly disappointed the magazine because the attack on Chick-fil-A as homophobic has been a mainstay topic among the LGBTQ community for years. The Advocate surely thought that since Buttigieg is gay, he would be informed on all the latest LGBTQ narratives.

