Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden to Take Center Stage at Democrat Debate

For the first time, the two Democratic frontrunners — former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) — will be on center stage together at the next Democrat debate on Thursday evening in Houston, Texas.

ABC News released the podium order on Monday evening, with “the highest polling candidates near the center”:

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

California Sen. Kamala Harris

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro

Warren has thus far avoided appearing on the same stage as Biden, and was placed instead on the first night of the first two debates — as the lone first-tier candidate on the first night in Miami, Florida; then alongside Sanders on the first night in Detroit, Michigan. (Alternatively, Biden has avoided appearing with Warren, who some pundits consider the most serious threat to Biden’s national lead.)

On Thursday, Biden will also be flanked by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who is the other major frontrunner.

The debate will be held at Texas Southern University, a public, historically black university. It will air on ABC and on Univision (with translation in Spanish) from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, and will also appear on the network’s other platforms and live streams.

