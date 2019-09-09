In North Carolina, Donald Trump Praises Tom Brady, ‘Genius’ Bill Belichick

President Donald Trump gave a shoutout to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and the team’s coach Bill Belichick during a political rally in North Carolina on Monday.

Trump spoke about the Patriots after thanking the team’s owner Bob Kraft for helping him host the World Cup soccer event in the United States in 2026.

“Tom Brady had a pretty good game the other night, right?” Trump asked the crowd, many of whom cheered.

Others in the crowd booed Trump’s Brady reference.

The New England Patriots beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday with a score of 33-3. Brady threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns.

“How good a coach — whether you like it or not, and I know your North Carolina, but how good a coach — in all fairness, right, is Coach Belichick?” Trump asked.

The crowd did not cheer as loudly after Trump mentioned the Patriots coach.

“I know you want to be cool but he’s pretty good, right?” he asked. “We have to appreciate genius. We all like genius.”

North Carolina’s NFL team, the Panthers, lost a close game with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, with a final score of 30-27.