Report: Kamala Harris Campaign Memo Concedes ‘Summer Slump’

A memo drafted by Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D-CA) presidential campaign blames a so-called “summer slump” for the 2020 White House hopeful’s poor polling and fundraising numbers, according to a report.

The list of talking points, obtained by Politico after the document was left behind at a New Hampshire restaurant, also addresses the lack of time the California Democrat has spent in her home state over the summer.

“August was a rough month for fundraising and we barely scraped by hitting our goal. We expected to come out of the ‘summer slump’ this month, but the first days of September have proven even more difficult for fundraising than we expected,” the memo reads.

The document also addresses why Harris is spending less time in New Hampshire, a key presidential primary state, in recent weeks. “NH [is] absolutely a priority for my campaign — excited to be back for the convention and other events around the state,” reads the memo. “Note: Recent polling- Boston Globe/Suffolk (8/1-8/4) Biden 21%, Sanders 17%, Warren 14%, YOU 8%.”

In a statement to The Hill, Harris’s national press secretary Ian Sams attempted to downplay the leak as nothing more than a “run-of-the-mill” memo.

“They aren’t exactly glamorous, but they’re a part of any campaign,” Sams conceded. “Kamala is working hard to demonstrate to Granite Staters why she is the best candidate to defeat Trump.”

“She is competing hard in New Hampshire and taking nothing for granted in the state. We are grateful for the support and advice given to Senator Harris by people across New Hampshire, including key activists, elected officials, and leaders, and appreciate how much wisdom folks are sharing about the primary,” he added.

The latest polls show Harris in fourth place nationally at seven percent and a distant fifth with seven percent in New Hampshire.