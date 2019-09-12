Former Vice President Joe Biden was interrupted by protesters on Thursday night during the Democrat debate on ABC News.

After ABC News debate moderator George Stephanopoulos asked each of the candidates to talk about their greatest professional setback and what they did to overcome it, Joe Biden began speaking but was immediately interrupted by protesters shouting and chanting.

Biden bowed his head and fell silent as Bernie Sanders gestured at the former vice president, urging him to keep speaking. Cory Booker took a drink of water, and Kamala Harris turned to Andrew Yang with a questioning look and asked, “What are they saying?” Beto O’Rourke turned and coughed behind him.

On Twitter, some users identified them as DACA protesters.

“We are DACA recipients and our lives are at risk. Please save us,” they shouted, according to one person on Twitter.

A Reuters photographer caught photos of the protesters who were wearing T-shirts that called for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement department to be abolished.

https://twitter.com/business/status/1172341093544759299/photo/1

“Defend DACA. Abolish ICE. Citizenship for All,” one t-shirt read.

Some in the audience booed the protesters as they were escorted out of the debate and continued to shout.

The debate moderators apologized and promised to reset the clock for Biden’s response.