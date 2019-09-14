Mitt Romney Says He Is ‘Not Planning’ to Endorse Trump in 2020

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN on Thursday that he is not publicly backing a presidential contender in the 2020 race.

“I’m not planning on endorsing in the presidential race,” Romney, the former 2012 Republican nominee for president, told CNN. “At this stage, I’m not planning on endorsing in the primary or in the general.”

Although there are three Republican challengers looking to primary President Donald Trump — former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL), and former Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC) — many state parties are canceling their primary contests as a way to protect the incumbent.

South Carolina voted to cancel the event, and Nevada and Arizona may do the same over the next few weeks. Romney, meanwhile, has stated publicly that he prefers “an open primary” so people can make their voices heard.

“I would far prefer having an open primary, caucus, convention process … where people can be heard,” Romney said.

Before he assumed his position as junior senator of Utah, Romney penned a scathing op-ed in the Washington Post ripping Trump’s “character.”

“With the nation so divided, resentful and angry, presidential leadership in qualities of character is indispensable. And it is in this province where the incumbent’s shortfall has been most glaring,” he wrote.